Why China is defying global inflationary tide—and what it means for the world

Much of the world is facing inflationary pressures stemming from the West Asia crisis. But China’s inflation remains stubbornly below the government’s 2% target. While China’s strategic oil reserves have cushioned some energy price shocks, it’s deeper structural weaknesses that have continued to fuel disinflation. Sluggish domestic demand, a prolonged real estate slump and persistent industrial overcapacity are weighing on prices. Prolonged price declines risk triggering a vicious cycle, as households postpone purchases and businesses defer investment amid weakening demand. The consequences could extend beyond China’s borders, as cheaper manufactured goods and weaker commodity demand transmit disinflationary pressures to the global economy, intensifying global competition and trade tensions. This was evident during much of 2025. Despite the current inflationary pressures, China’s disinflationary trend remains a structural risk for the world.
Much of the world is facing inflationary pressures stemming from the West Asia crisis. But China’s inflation remains stubbornly below the government’s 2% target. While China’s strategic oil reserves have cushioned some energy price shocks, it’s deeper structural weaknesses that have continued to fuel disinflation. Sluggish domestic demand, a prolonged real estate slump and persistent industrial overcapacity are weighing on prices. Prolonged price declines risk triggering a vicious cycle, as households postpone purchases and businesses defer investment amid weakening demand. The consequences could extend beyond China’s borders, as cheaper manufactured goods and weaker commodity demand transmit disinflationary pressures to the global economy, intensifying global competition and trade tensions. This was evident during much of 2025. Despite the current inflationary pressures, China’s disinflationary trend remains a structural risk for the world.
Uneven dynamics
China’s retail inflation remained close to zero or negative for much of 2025, even as other major economies continued to experience positive inflation. This divergence has only widened during the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has intensified global energy-price pressures. In September 2026, China’s retail inflation stood at just 0.9%, compared with 3.7% in the US, 3.8% in the eurozone and 5.5% in India. China’s subdued inflation is notable, given its status as a major energy importer, which would ordinarily make it more vulnerable to rising global oil prices.
This suggests that domestic disinflationary pressures, alongside the availability of strategic oil reserves, have offset much of the impact of external cost shocks. In economies where demand has remained relatively resilient, such as the US and the Eurozone, higher energy and input costs have translated more readily into consumer prices. Japan, meanwhile, saw inflation moderate from 4% in January 2025 to 2.1% in September 2026, reflecting easing food-price pressures, including the stabilization of rice prices following their sharp surge in 2025, as well as government measures to cushion household energy costs.
Strategic shield
Part of the reason the West Asia energy crisis has not translated into a full-blown inflationary surge in China is its substantial strategic oil reserves, among the world’s largest. Estimated strategic oil inventories rose from 1.40 billion barrels in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 1.54 billion in the first quarter of 2026, before easing to 1.49 billion barrels in the second quarter. This buffer allowed Beijing to manage supply disruptions while curbing crude imports and temporarily restricting refined-fuel exports. Meanwhile, China’s electric-vehicle (EV) transition has also reduced its exposure to oil shocks. New-energy vehicles, including battery EVs, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell vehicles, accounted for a record 67% of passenger-car retail sales in September 2026. However, this domestic cushion is not unlimited. China’s fuel stocks have been depleting, while replenishing supplies has become increasingly expensive. Disrupted Gulf shipments, constrained Iranian exports and reduced Venezuelan supplies are forcing refiners to seek alternative crude sources in the global market, exposing China to higher import cost pressures.
Producer pressures
Even as consumer inflation remains subdued, China’s factory-gate prices are surging, with producer price inflation (PPI) reaching 5% in September 2026, its fastest pace in more than four years. PPI inflation turned positive in March after 41 consecutive months of deflation, which was driven largely by industrial overcapacity and intense price competition among manufacturers. Since April, rising global commodity and energy costs have pushed up manufacturing expenses. Supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict have further intensified these pressures, particularly in fuel processing, chemicals and non-ferrous metals. Yet, the pass-through to consumers remains limited. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, remained unchanged at 1% year-on-year in September. This widening gap between producer and consumer prices presents a dilemma for Chinese manufacturers: rising input costs are squeezing margins, but weak domestic demand limits their ability to pass these increases on to consumers. If energy and commodity prices remain elevated, cost pressures could eventually feed into consumer prices, although persistently weak demand may continue to constrain this transmission.
Housing fallout
China’s prolonged housing slump lies at the heart of its subdued domestic consumption and weakening consumer confidence. Residential property accounts for an estimated 70% of Chinese household assets, making it the principal store of wealth for many families. Years of debt-fuelled construction and speculative investment left developers heavily leveraged, while Beijing’s crackdown on excessive borrowing in 2020-21 triggered a liquidity crisis, leading to defaults, stalled projects and falling sales. Demographic headwinds, a growing inventory of unsold homes and uncertainty over unfinished apartments have continued to deter buyers from making fresh purchases. The downturn has persisted despite policy support and rising disposable incomes. Official data show that real per capita disposable income grew by 4.2% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, while per capita consumption expenditure rose by a slower 2.7%. Income from property increased by just 1.1% during the same period, highlighting the weakness in property-related earnings. With declining home values eroding household wealth, Chinese households remain uncertain about their financial security, prompting greater precautionary saving, restraining consumption and reinforcing the disinflationary cycle.
Global spillovers
China’s weak domestic demand is increasingly being offset by exports, raising the risk that its disinflationary forces will spread to the global economy. While retail sales grew by just 1.1% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, exports rose by 14.6% in the first eight months, highlighting the growing importance of external demand in sustaining China’s economy.
Years of investment-led expansion, industrial subsidies and intense domestic competition have created excess capacity in several manufacturing sectors, including EVs, batteries and machinery. With Chinese households reluctant to spend and inventories accumulating, manufacturers have stronger incentives to seek overseas markets, sometimes by cutting export prices. For consumers worldwide, cheaper Chinese goods can help contain inflation, particularly when energy and other input costs are rising. However, the same trend can squeeze profit margins, weaken domestic manufacturers, and intensify trade tensions.
Puneet Kumar Arora is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi Technological University. Jaydeep Mukherjee is a professor of economics at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.