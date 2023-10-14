Mark Mobius believes that nothing is permanent in this world. While giving his first account report of his tour to China, the American-born German emerging markets fund amnager revealed that China intends to invest in tech industry to come out of the trobled real estate crisis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While giving his first account, Mark Mobius wrote in his blog, “China has gone whole hog for electric vehicles through a generous subsidy program. Each province has its unique scheme; in Shanghai, for instance, they subsidize RMB 15,000 on a RMB 60,000 cost. The manufacturers are also subsidized so there are about 200 manufacturers which produced 27 million EVs last year. However, some manufacturers exploit the system, recycling parts from subsidized vehicles. On our journey, we tried two EVs: Red Flag and Nio (whose stock dipped from $62 to $10/share), plus the petrol-fueled VolkwagenTiguan. All delivered sleek drives with impressive interiors and exteriors."

Tech push On how Chinese gadget market has improved in recent years, Mark Mobius wrote, “we went to Shenzhen's bustling Hua Qiang Bei electronics district trying to get my research assistant’s MacBook Pro back to life. At an Apple store in Tokyo, they quoted US$850 and a two-week wait for the repair. However, in Hua Qiang Bei, we found a skilled young technician who had it up and running in just two hours, replacing both the hard drive and the logic board—all for a mere US$120." However, the founder of Mobius Capital Partners made it clear that he was not aiming to plug for third-party repairs as he was just sharing what he experienced in his trip to China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mobius went on to add that tourism and hospitality is also shaping up and has plenty to offer. He went on to add that country's infrastructure developed over the years are still available to aide the new areas where the Mandarin ecomnomy is poised to move forward.

Tourism and hospitality “Car rentals in Yangjiang now come to your doorstep. Ours was ready and waiting at the railway station. We drove around town and then set off to Zhanjiang on a beautiful 8-lane highway. On the way we took a brief detour to the serene Jingye Temple," wrote Mark, adding, “We we drove to the humongous ferry terminal, heading to Hainan Island with our car in tow. There was a sea of massage chairs so I treated myself to a 15-minute massage for US$1.50, conveniently paid with a quick Alipay QR scan."

“The ferry trip to Hainan Island took 1.5 hours. I was amazed by the size and number of trucks coming off and going into the ship. Hainan sends fruits and vegetables to the mainland and receives manufactured goods in return," recounted Mark Mobius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In Sanya, we marveled at the towering 108-meter three-faced Guanyin of South Mountain. Standing 15 meters taller than the Statue of Liberty, it's the world's largest Avalokitesvara statue, crafted from titanium alloy. The surrounding park is adorned with golden Buddhas in diverse forms: guardian warriors, ancient bells (which visitors can ring), and sacred bodha trees from India. Many come here to pray for good fortune—myself included! It's believed that touching the statue's toes brings luck. Additionally, the walls are inscribed with Buddhist scriptures," Mark wrote adding, “Hotels in Sanya are impressive. All at surprisingly low prices! There is even an Atlantis with wonderful giant aquariums like those in their Dubai and Nassau outlets."

