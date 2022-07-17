China is in trouble, even with sliver of growth3 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 05:59 PM IST
New threats to beating heart of economy—housing—and rise in Covid-19 cases suggest dangerous shoals ahead
Beijing’s statisticians say China’s economy grew 0.4% from a year earlier in the second quarter—the slowest pace in over two years, but an impressive achievement if true, given the wrenching nature of the spring Covid-19 lockdowns.