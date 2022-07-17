China is in trouble, even with sliver of growth
New threats to beating heart of economy—housing—and rise in Covid-19 cases suggest dangerous shoals ahead
New threats to beating heart of economy—housing—and rise in Covid-19 cases suggest dangerous shoals ahead
Beijing’s statisticians say China’s economy grew 0.4% from a year earlier in the second quarter—the slowest pace in over two years, but an impressive achievement if true, given the wrenching nature of the spring Covid-19 lockdowns.
Beijing’s statisticians say China’s economy grew 0.4% from a year earlier in the second quarter—the slowest pace in over two years, but an impressive achievement if true, given the wrenching nature of the spring Covid-19 lockdowns.
The underpinnings of the economy, however, still look rickety. Decisive support for the housing sector, in particular, will be necessary to keep even this modest recovery on track.
The underpinnings of the economy, however, still look rickety. Decisive support for the housing sector, in particular, will be necessary to keep even this modest recovery on track.
June data did contain some encouraging signs: namely, the resilience of exports and light industry. Infrastructure investment, particularly in the utility sector, also ticked up—with the latter hitting 15.1% year-over-year growth in the first six months, up from 11.5% in the first five.
Moreover, if recent media reports that part of the 2023 quota for local government infrastructure bonds will be issued early are borne out, then that could help take the edge off China’s looming “fiscal cliff."
This spring’s infrastructure rebound was built on enormous issuance of such bonds: Overall net government bond issuance rose by 1.6 trillion yuan, equivalent to $237 billion, in June alone, nearly 20% more than any other month on record.
Nonetheless, the overall economy is still in trouble—and far from the level of strength needed to hit the official 2022 growth target of around 5.5%. Aside from government bond issuance, credit growth remains very weak, especially by the standards of past stimulus episodes in 2020 and 2015.
China’s critical property sector—which had shown some initial signs of bouncing back in June—is now headed firmly back down into the doldrums. Floor space sales in 30 large and medium-size cities, which had rebounded to over one million square meters a day by late June, have now fallen back to less than a third of that level.
Property investment fell 9.4% year over year in June. And a new online movement to withhold mortgage payments for purchased, but not yet delivered apartments threatens to deal a new blow not only to developers, but also to banks.
If Beijing doesn’t step in with substantial new help for home builders—a politically difficult but necessary step after the overwrought property sector crackdown last year—China risks a vicious cycle of nervous lenders tightening credit to developers, who will struggle even more to deliver apartments, further undermining home buyers’ confidence.
Property prices in lower-tier cities have already been falling continuously since September 2021, the longest losing streak since late 2015, when China was in the midst of a property and heavy industrial debt crisis which nearly upended the financial system.
Finally, while retail sales staged a modest rebound to 3.1% year-over-year growth in June, new Covid-19 cases have begun climbing again nationwide—although at around 500 a day, they still remain far below the levels of over 20,000 a day observed at the height of the Shanghai outbreak.
In short, while China—at least according to official figures—managed to eke out an increase in year-over-year GDP last quarter, the outlook for the rest of 2022 is still quite dark. Even assuming substantially more fiscal and monetary firepower, low-single-digit full-year growth is probably the best Beijing can hope for.
And if another Omicron outbreak slips the bit, or policy makers fail to reverse the whirlpool now tugging at the property sector, all bets are off.