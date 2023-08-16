Economy
China is sneezing, world may catch a cold
Vivek Kaul 10 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:51 PM IST
SummaryWhile China is the world’s largest exporter, it’s also the world’s second largest importer. A fall in prices will spread across the world through the trade route.
Mumbai: Large parts of the world are tackling high inflation these days, but not China. Retail prices in the country fell by 0.3% in the 12-month period ending July. A scenario of falling prices is referred to as deflation and is the opposite of inflation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less