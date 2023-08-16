China is sneezing, world may catch a cold

This implies multiple things. First, the demand for homes is falling. Second, as a consequence of this, the supply of new homes is also declining, with investment that goes into making new homes sliding. Third, the Chinese started lapping up on residential estate from 2014 onwards. As per CEIC data, in 2014, the total Chinese household debt stood at around 33% of the gross domestic product (GDP). The GDP is the measure of the size of an economy during a particular year. As of March 2023, it stood at a little over 63% of the GDP, having been flat for close to two years now. Home loans account for nearly two-thirds of the housing debt. So, clearly, the demand for home loans, and thus homes, has been subdued over the last two years.