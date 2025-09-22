Mint Explainer | China’s K visa vs US H-1B rules: What it means for India
As the US tightens H-1B visa rules, China has unveiled a K visa policy opening doors to foreign talent. For India, the shift underscores both risks to its IT services dependence on America and new opportunities in Asia’s evolving talent and trade landscape.
The recent tightening of H-1B visa rules by the US marks a departure from traditional trade conflicts, opening a chapter where services—long thought to be less vulnerable than goods—are now on the frontline. For India, this development is more than an immigration issue; it is set to reshape strategic alignments in Asia.