China's central bank cuts benchmark lending rate by less than expected1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:53 AM IST
In a rather disappointing move, China made smaller-than-expected lending rate cuts on Monday. The People's Bank of China lowered one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.45% from 3.55%
China fell short of its attempt to boost economy when it raised its benchmark lending rate by lower than expected on Monday. The one-year loan prime rate was reduced by 10 basis points from 3.55 per cent to 3.45 per cent, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement. The central bank chose to keep the five-year LPR unchanged at 4.2 per cent.