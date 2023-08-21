China fell short of its attempt to boost economy when it raised its benchmark lending rate by lower than expected on Monday. The one-year loan prime rate was reduced by 10 basis points from 3.55 per cent to 3.45 per cent, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement. The central bank chose to keep the five-year LPR unchanged at 4.2 per cent.

The market experts had predicted a larger rate cut by the Central Bank this time. “This is a surprising result, showing that banks are not well prepared. We believe the cuts will continue in the next few months," Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd told Bloomberg.

Despite matching experts' expectations, the two rates are currently standing at historic lows, after previous reductions in June. The minor rate cut signifies that the central bank is aiming push market investment.

Even so, the unexpectedly small actions on Monday send a signal “that authorities don’t want the property market to overheat," Bruce Pang, chief economist and head of research for greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc told BB.

Stock market remains unimpressed with China's rate cut

The small rate cut seems to hardly impress the stock markets. Hong Kong was down 1.4 percent and Shanghai off 0.60 percent, reported AFP.

Stocks in China and Hong kong fell at the market open on Monday. The MSCI China Index slid as much as 1.1% to its lowest since June 1. The offshore yuan extended a modest decline against the dollar, weakening about 0.2%. China 10-year bond yields fell one basis point to 2.55%.

The central bank's decision comes as a crisis faced by property giant Country Garden, long deemed financially sound and now ultra-indebted, raise fears of a bankruptcy that could have dire consequences for the domestic financial system.

Country Garden's problems are building just two years after the implosion of its competitor, Evergrande.

In addition to the real estate woes, growth is also hampered by sluggish consumption amid uncertainty in the labour market and a global economic slowdown