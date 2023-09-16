China may dodge deflation, after all

Moreover, even as China’s headline consumer inflation dipped briefly below zero in July, so-called core inflation—excluding volatile food and energy prices—had actually risen to its highest point since January. The large fall in pork and fuel prices over the past year, which magnified the drop in the headline index, probably also freed up more cash for consumers to spend on other things. And in August, consumer price inflation for services hit an 18-month high—at the same time the job market in services, at least, was beginning to show clear signs of bottoming out.