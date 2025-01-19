China meets its official growth target. Not everyone is convinced

The mismatch between strong GDP and weak inflation strikes many economists as odd. Some believe China’s official growth figures have become severed from reality. “My own speculation is that in the past two to three years, the real [growth] number on average might be around 2% even though the official number is close to 5%," said Gao Shanwen of SDIC Securities last month. His comments upset China’s leaders, who do not want scepticism about their statistics to undermine confidence in the economy’s recovery. Mr Gao’s WeChat social-media account was blocked and, according to the Wall Street Journal, he has been banned from public speaking for the time being.