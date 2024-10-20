India to use Russian rail to bring Mongolian coking coal to Vladivostok
Summary
- As part of its plans to ink coking coal import contracts with Mongolia, India is working out supply routes from the landlocked country; with plans to leverage the Russian Trans-Siberian Railways to bring coal to port city of Vladivostok and then deliver it to Chennai port.
