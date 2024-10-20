“If logistics for supplies are established and delivered price of coal, even after longer transportation, is attractive and in line with global benchmarks, Mongolia could become a major feeder of fuel for steel companies. Our experience on trail use of Mongolian coal for steel making has been has been fairly good and if government can help get us good deals, it would work to the advantage of the industry," said an official of a domestic steel company involved in using Mongolian coming coal in test runs . The official asked to remain anonymous.