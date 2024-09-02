China property slump spurs local governments’ quest for cash
SummaryChina’s property crisis has hit local governments hard, drying up a key source of income as land sales crumble.
China’s property crisis has hit local governments hard, drying up a key source of income as land sales crumble. Fiscal reform plans have sparked hope relief is on the way, but economists see little progress.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more