China puts Trump in a corner. Every way out hurts.

The Trump team has declared victory almost every time U.S. and Chinese negotiators have met in 2025, but it isn’t clear how much has been won through that process. China has halted its purchases of U.S. soybeans, leaving American farmers without access to one of their most important export markets. On Thursday, the Trump administration said that it was deferring plans to provide financial aid to farmers in light of the shutdown, saying Democrats were to blame for refusing to reopen the government.