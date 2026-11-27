Zimbabwe-based Duration Gold has entered into an agreement with China Railway Resources Group (CRRG) to explore potential investments worth $600 million for the revival and expansion of four gold mines in the African nation, the company said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed in Harare by CRRG Chief Executive Officer Shi Yuan and Duration Gold Managing Director Allan Dolan. It will facilitate further discussions on a potential joint investment to develop four major gold mining projects in Zimbabwe, Duration Gold stated, according to Reuters.

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Shi said during the signing ceremony that CRRG plans to bring artificial intelligence-powered technologies and smart mining solutions into the proposed partnership.

As part of the proposed collaboration, CRRG would also provide financial support, technological capabilities and engineering expertise for Duration Gold's exploration activities and mine development plans. CRRG is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Railway Group.

The proposed investment will focus on four Duration Gold assets in Zimbabwe — Vubachikwe, Gaika, Athens and Royal Family. All four are previously operational mines with a track record of gold production stretching back several decades.

CRRG also has mining interests beyond Zimbabwe, including copper-cobalt operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and a molybdenum mine in China.

Zimbabwe's gold mining sector has gained momentum in recent years, with record-high prices at the beginning of 2026 encouraging fresh investments in the industry.

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The country's gold output has more than doubled over the past decade, reaching an all-time high of 46.7 metric tonnes in 2025. Production is expected to cross 50 tonnes this year.

What is China Railway Resources Group? China Railway Resources Group, also known as CREC Resources, was established in February 2007 as a wholly owned subsidiary of China Railway Group (CREC), according to the company's website. CREC is listed among the Fortune Global 500 companies and the world's 500 most influential brands.

Headquartered in Beijing, CREC Resources has a registered capital of 5.427 billion yuan. Its business operations span mineral exploration, mining, smelting, sales and technical services involving precious metals, non-ferrous metals and other mineral resources.

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The company is also involved in engineering project investments, construction management, and the import and export of goods. Its business model combines mineral resource development with infrastructure, trading and logistics operations.

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CREC Resources has 2,418 Chinese employees, of whom 81% hold university degrees or higher qualifications. It also employs 4,958 local workers in countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mongolia, with local employees accounting for more than 80% of its workforce in those locations, the company said.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X