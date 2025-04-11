China raises tariffs on American goods to 125% as trade war with US heats up

Following Donald Trump's tariff hike, China has increased tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125%, escalating the trade tensions between the two countries, reported Bloomberg citing China's Finance Ministry.

The announcement comes after the White House clarified that the duties imposed on Chinese goods rose to 145% this year.

“Given that there is no longer any possibility of market acceptance for US goods exported to China under the current tariff levels, if the US side subsequently continues to impose tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the US, the Chinese side will pay no attention to it,” the Finance Ministry said.

S&P 500 futures dropped after China’s tariff hike announcement, while futures on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose. The dollar dropped, pushing Bloomberg’s index of the US currency to a more than 1% decline on the day.

China also claimed that theTrump administration's repeated tariff hikes make no economic sense and have become a tool for bullying and coercion. “It’s become a joke,” the ministry said.