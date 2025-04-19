China ready to import more Indian goods amid Trump tariffs, demands ’non-discriminatory’ stance for cos: Report

Livemint
Published19 Apr 2025, 09:26 PM IST
India and China held the 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) ( File Photo: REUTERS)
India and China held the 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) ( File Photo: REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Despite the growing trade imbalance—India’s deficit with China hitting a staggering $99.2 billion—Beijing is reaching out for greater economic collaboration. In an exclusive interview with The Times of India, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong shared Beijing’s intent to welcome more premium Indian goods and help Indian businesses tap into China’s massive consumer market.

This is Xu’s first interview with Indian media since he took office, and his words signal a potential shift in the economic dynamics between the two nations.

While China’s huge market presents commercial opportunities for Indian exporters, Xu also urged India to create a more level playing field for Chinese

enterprises operating within its borders. He emphasized the importance of fair,

transparent, and non-discriminatory treatment to foster deeper cooperation.

First Published:19 Apr 2025, 09:26 PM IST
