China reins in its once-freewheeling finance sector with purges and pay cuts
Rebecca Feng , Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 14 Jan 2025, 10:14 AM IST
SummaryXi’s campaign against capitalist excess ushers out internationally experienced financiers for a new generation of loyal functionaries.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is bringing the country’s financial sector to heel, one banker at a time.
