China releases details of trade-in programme for consumer products
SummaryChina has released the details of its trade-in program for consumer products, including cars and home appliances, the country’s latest attempt to boost domestic demand.
China has released the details of its trade-in program for consumer products, including cars and home appliances, the country’s latest attempt to boost domestic demand.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more