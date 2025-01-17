China reports robust 2024 growth after wobbles prompt stimulus
Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Jan 2025, 01:32 PM IST
SummaryChina said that its economy expanded by 5% last year, but a variety of weak signals have raised skepticism among some outside economists.
SINGAPORE—China said its economy expanded by 5% last year, formally hitting its official growth target in a difficult year that saw officials respond to a sharp summertime deterioration in key indicators with its most aggressive stimulus in years.
