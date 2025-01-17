China reports robust 2024 growth after wobbles prompt stimulus

Bank loan growth slowed to an annual 7.6% in December, from 11% a year earlier. Government tax revenue in the year through November was 3.8% lower than the same period in 2023. Cement production fell every month last year. Without adjusting for inflation, growth over the first three quarters of 2024 slowed to an annual rate of around 4%, from a prepandemic rate of more than 7%, according to China’s official statistics agency.