China reports steady youth unemployment as data paints mixed economic picture

The jobs numbers come after China surprised markets with strong growth in the first quarter of the year as Beijing doubled down on its manufacturing drive. Despite the upbeat figure, economists warn that it isn’t the time for complacency as wider activity data for March pointed to tepid consumer demand and continued distress in the property sector. A high rate of youth unemployment could exacerbate concerns about weak household spending, but Thursday’s data will likely be taken with a pinch of salt after changes to how the rate is calculated make it harder to interpret.