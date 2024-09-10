China faces the inevitable, raising its low retirement age
SummaryA 1950s policy that lets women retire in their 50s and men at 60 is no longer tenable amid economic gloom and a rapidly aging population
Squeezed by an economic downturn and a rapidly aging population, China took a step toward raising its unusually low benchmarks for when people should retire.
