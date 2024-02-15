China Revives Socialist Ideas to Fix Its Real-Estate Crisis

China’s massive property market is crumbling. Xi Jinping wants to revive socialist ideas about housing and put the state back in charge.

Home prices across China are falling, developers have gone bust and people are doubting whether real estate will ever be a viable investment again. The meltdown is dragging down growth and spooking investors worldwide.

Under the new strategy, the Communist Party would take over a larger share of the market, which for years has been dominated by the private sector. Underpinning it are two major programs, according to policy advisers involved in the discussions and recent government announcements.

One involves the state buying up distressed private-market projects and converting them into homes that the government would rent out or, in some cases, sell. The other calls for the state itself to build more subsidized housing for low- and middle-income families.

The goal, the policy advisers say, is to increase the share of housing built by the state for low-cost rental or sale under restricted conditions to at least 30% of China’s housing stock, from 5% or so today.

The plans line up with Xi’s broader push in recent years to expand party control over the economy and rein in the private sector. That push has included regulatory crackdowns on technology firms such as Jack Ma-backed Ant Group and more investment in state-owned enterprises in preferred industries such as semiconductors.

Beijing’s economic mandarins, led by Xi’s top economic-policy aide, Vice Premier He Lifeng, are still hammering out how to execute the real-estate strategy. Economists caution that the plan could take years to achieve—if it’s achievable at all.

The cost would be huge: potentially up to $280 billion a year for the next five years, or a total of around $1.4 trillion, according to some analysts.

Whether China wants to pay that tab—or even can—is a central question. Local governments in China are already burdened with colossal debt, and it’s unclear whether Beijing will be willing to bear the brunt of the funding burden.

Beijing has repeatedly disappointed analysts and investors over the past couple of years with insufficient or poorly executed measures to stimulate growth and clean up the housing mess. People who have examined some of the government’s plans say the strategy is also filled with complexities and contradictory aims that could make it difficult to fully implement successfully.

‘New model’

A December confab presided over by Xi made clear that a priority for 2024 is to speed up development of what authorities call “a new model" for the real-estate sector. The model should focus heavily on state-provided affordable housing, according to an official account of the meeting.

Initial plans call for adding six million affordable housing units in the coming five years, government documents show.

The People’s Bank of China has set aside 500 billion yuan, or roughly $70 billion, in low-cost financing to policy banks to help get the strategy rolling. A handful of projects funded with that money are under way.

The State Council Information Office, which handles inquiries for China’s leadership, didn’t respond to questions.

Xi is adamant that real estate, which for years propelled China’s growth and at one point made up around a quarter of gross domestic product, should no longer take on such an outsize role in the economy, the policy advisers say.

In Xi’s view, too much credit moved into property speculation, adding risks to the financial system, widening the gap between the haves and the have-nots, and diverting resources from what Xi considers to be the “real economy"—sectors such as manufacturing and high-end technology that he sees as crucial for China in its competition with the U.S.

In some ways, Xi’s plans would take China’s housing market back to its roots. Decades ago, in the Mao Zedong era, the party controlled the market, with most Chinese people living in homes provided by their party work units.

In the late 1990s, when leaders started liberalizing the market, they initially envisioned a two-tiered system in which some people would buy privately developed properties, while others would live in state-subsidized housing.

Over the following decades, however, private developers like China Evergrande expanded rapidly and increasingly dominated the market. Today, more than 90% of Chinese households own their own homes, compared with around 66% in the U.S.

The shift to private ownership created enormous wealth in China. But the market’s explosive growth also sparked a debt-fueled bubble, priced many young families out of desirable housing, and dismayed Xi and other senior leaders who felt the country was straying too far from its socialist roots.

With the market plunging into turmoil last year following a yearslong government campaign to rein in excess property investment, economists inside and outside China called on Beijing to take more assertive steps to restructure the sector.

There are now millions of empty units across China and many buildings in need of financial support.

In internal policy discussions, Vice Premier He, one of Xi’s most trusted lieutenants, argued that getting the state more involved would be a way for the government to absorb excess home supply, put a floor under falling prices and help protect banks from having to write down hundreds of billions of dollars of property loans if the market kept getting worse.

Another selling point, according to the advisers: By converting more private properties to state-subsidized housing for rent or sale, it could help advance Xi’s oft-repeated “common prosperity" goal of making Chinese society more equal.

Document 14

The new strategy started coming into sharper focus with a central-government directive issued in October, dubbed Document 14. It called for adding some six million affordable-housing units in 35 cities with more than three million people each over the next five years.

The document disclosed few details on how to implement the plan. But it specified that the government would place restrictions on who can buy any units that are offered for sale, and would forbid those units from being traded on the open market.

The PBOC, China’s central bank, has since allocated 70% of the roughly $70 billion it is making available to three policy banks, China Development Bank, Export-Import Bank of China and Agricultural Development Bank of China, PBOC disclosures show.

China Development Bank disclosed on Dec. 19 that it had granted a line of credit totaling 202 million yuan to the city of Fuzhou to build an affordable housing project. Upon its completion, expected in 2026, the project will have some 701 housing units, which the local government plans to sell to modest-income families at discounted prices.

The bank also extended a 10 million yuan loan to the government of Hunan, a province south of the Yangtze River, to develop government housing in a rundown inner-city district, according to information from the Hunan government.

It’s unclear how much of those funds would be used to develop new projects or to purchase and repurpose existing properties from commercial developers. The bank and Hunan’s government didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In early January, the central bank and the government’s top financial regulatory body, the National Administration of Financial Regulation, followed up with new guidelines pledging unspecified financial support to government-subsidized rentals. The guidelines said state funding would help “revitalize existing housing stock."

Vice Premier He laid out some of the government’s plans to U.S. business representatives, including Wall Street executives, when he visited San Francisco last November with Xi.

During a meeting on the sidelines of Xi’s summit with President Biden, He focused on the government-subsidized housing plan, telling the American executives it will help people in big cities afford housing, according to people familiar with the matter.

The discussion suggested that Chinese leaders are concerned about how foreign investors view the government’s response to the housing problem, and how they have been selling off Chinese equities and bonds in recent months, some of the people said.

But He didn’t have anything to say on steps that many foreign bankers and investors have urged, such as restructuring cash-strained private developers or completing construction of millions of homes people in China already paid for but never received because their developers ran into financial trouble. He’s half-an-hour-long monologue failed to impress, the people say.

To the International Monetary Fund and some other economists, Beijing’s most urgent task is to come up with a comprehensive plan to assist financially distressed developers with debt restructurings and to get banks and other stakeholders to take losses—moves that, while painful, would restore public confidence in the market.

Beijing remains reluctant to offer direct liquidity support to developers, however, because officials are worried about reinflating the housing bubble that Xi is bent on deflating, policy advisers involved in discussions say.

Buying properties and converting them to rental units raises many complexities, including whether the government should pay current market values—in effect bailing out developers or individual homeowners who can’t make debt payments—or insist on steep discounts. It’s also unclear what should happen if owners don’t want to sell.

New construction for affordable housing is more straightforward, economists note, and would have the added benefit of propping up China’s construction industry. But expanding new construction would also add more supply at a time when China’s population is shrinking. The IMF expects fundamental demand for new housing to drop by almost 50% over the next decade.

Some Chinese officials have argued that the country’s economic downturn could provide an opportunity for the government to swoop in to buy more properties at a lower cost, making it easier to give priority to conversions of existing properties.

‘Wealth distribution’

Michael Pettis, a finance professor at Peking University, says that if the government does significantly improve affordable housing, “it will represent the kind of transfer to the poor households that China urgently needs," freeing people to spend more on other things. But he said it was too early to know how the plan would play out.

Zhiwu Chen, a finance professor at the University of Hong Kong, was more skeptical. He compared China’s new housing strategy to the way Beijing uses its so-called “national team" of state funds to buy equities to try to prop up the depressed stock market.

Such efforts have often failed to sustainably bolster the market. Using government money to buy up distressed real estate would be no different, he said, given the country’s demographic challenges and supply glut.

Government interventions could also raise uncomfortable questions about social fairness, he said. Buying properties from existing homeowners or developers when the market is weak would amount to using national resources to subsidize owners who have the flexibility to sell, when others don’t, he said.

“It turns into an issue of wealth distribution," he said. “Not everyone in China owns multiple apartments, nor are they ready to sell."

Past efforts to support or re-engineer the market with government support have met with mixed results.

Over the past couple of years, a few Chinese cities, including Zhengzhou in central China and Suzhou, near Shanghai, have implemented their own programs to buy a few thousand unsold properties from developers and then convert them into affordable housing for low-income families, including farmers displaced by urban development.

According to analysts from China Real Estate Information Corp., the cities tended to buy from state-backed developers or those controlled by local governments, typically at below-market prices.

Those programs, economists say, helped absorb excess housing but also further strained local finances. Attempts to reach the cities for comment were unsuccessful.

Another notable previous push for social housing was a “slum clearance" initiative launched nearly a decade ago, when China’s property market was last in distress.

Under that program, the central bank provided low-cost funds to state-owned banks, which then made loans to developers to purchase land from cities and townships and then build more housing units. Those local governments, in turn, doled out cash subsidies to families dislocated from slum-clearance efforts so they could purchase the new units on the open market.

The initiative helped restore demand for real estate but led to more construction, worsening China’s housing glut.

Today’s housing crisis is much more severe than the last downturn, economists say, leaving the government with an even bigger challenge to clear up the mess.

Write to Lingling Wei at Lingling.Wei@wsj.com and Stella Yifan Xie at stella.xie@wsj.com