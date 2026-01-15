China sees record $1.2 trillion trade surplus despite Trump's tariffs — What led to the robust growth?

China on Wednesday reported a record trade surplus despite the US tariffs imposed by Donald Trump to restrict its exports to the United States. The surprise growth spurt led the trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion in 2025.

Exports of Chinese goods to other countries picked up last month despite expectations of a slowdown, a feat given a high base of comparison from a year ago, when Trump's election win sparked panicked front-loading of orders.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)