China sees record $1.2 trillion trade surplus despite Trump's tariffs — What led to the robust growth?

Exports of Chinese goods to other countries picked up last month despite expectations of a slowdown, a feat given a high base of comparison from a year ago, when Trump's election win sparked panicked front-loading of orders.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published15 Jan 2026, 08:47 AM IST
The US had imposed steep tariffs on China in 2025
The US had imposed steep tariffs on China in 2025(AFP)
China on Wednesday reported a record trade surplus despite the US tariffs imposed by Donald Trump to restrict its exports to the United States. The surprise growth spurt led the trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion in 2025.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

