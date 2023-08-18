Beijing's financial woes continued to mount this week with a selloff in Chinese assets gaining momentum and the yuan nearing a 16-year-low. The Xi Jinping-led government is now considering a cut in stamp duty on stock trades for the first time since 2008 while the People’s Bank of China has already introduced a surprise interest rate cut. The strain on China's financial markets has continued to grow amid a prolonged COVID-induced shutdown followed by a slew of disappointing economic data, renewed concerns about the property sector and an unfolding crisis in the nation’s shadow banking system.

What is happening in the Chinese stock market?

Overseas investors extended the net selling streak to the eighth session on Wednesday, offloading stocks via links with Hong Kong. Household wealth has also taken a hit in recent months from the weak jobs market and falling property prices. The Chinese authorities are now coming under increased pressure to boost consumer spending and capital expenditure.

The MSCI China Index dropped 1.3% amid mounting concerns over economic growth, closing below where it was before policy vows at the July political gathering triggered a rally. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index is within a whisker of wiping out its gains, while the Hang Seng Index slid 1.4% to inch closer to a technical bear market.

Meanwhile in the currency market, the PBOC moved again to boost fragile sentiment with a stronger-than-expected reference rate for the yuan and the largest injection of short-term cash to the financial system since February. The onshore unit fell toward its weakest since 2007 against the dollar on Wednesday.

Investor pessimism prevails

Buzz about a stamp duty cut - or Tuesday's surprise interest rate cut for that matter - has failed to make a dent in the market. According to reports, authorities have asked some investment funds this week to avoid being net sellers of equities.

“China’s current recession-like conditions, characterized by deflationary pressures, have significant implications for both its domestic economy and its global interaction. Investors might become wary of allocating funds to China due to concerns about the economic downturn and reduced potential returns," fund manager Manish Bhargava told Bloomberg.

Against this backdrop, the country's economic growth outlook has soured further with retail sales, industrial output and investment growing at a slower-than-expected pace. China also has to contend with a deepening property crisis and concerns about potential spillover from payment woes of shadow banking-linked trust products.

Shadow banking and the Zhongzhi liquidity crisis

Zhongzhi – one of the country’s largest private wealth managers – recently fanned fears about financial contagion after facing a liquidity crisis. The banking regulator has set up a task force to examine risks at the company as it makes plans to conduct debt restructuring. The Chinese shadow banking has hired KPMG LLP to conduct an audit of its balance sheet, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Country Garden Holdings Co. – previously the nation’s biggest property developer – is on the brink of default after sales plunged and it failed to meet an initial deadline to pay coupons on dollar bonds.

What does the government say?

China's Cabinet said late on Wednesday that it would continue to widen policy room for expanding consumption, and strengthen policy coordination to meet this year's economic target. The government has already announced several stimulus measures and is reportedly mulling a cut in stamp duty on stock trades.

What does the rest of the world say?

Weak consumer demand has tipped the world's second largest economy into deflation amid rising pressure on Beijing to deliver more stimulus to support the economy. The outlook for China’s economic growth is dimming, with investment banks around the world cutting their 2023 forecasts.

Four major brokerages recently cut China's economic growth forecast for the year as worries about contagion from debt repayment troubles at its top private property developer Country Garden deepened. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s team lowered its full-year projection to 4.8%. As recently as early May, the bank had been predicting a 6.4% expansion, among the highest calls.

Sentiment was hit further as the latest data showed home prices falling again in July. The property sector’s turmoil has been at the center of China’s economic troubles given its importance to growth and implications across household wealth and the financial system.

(With inputs from agencies)