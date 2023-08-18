Beijing's financial woes continued to mount this week with a selloff in Chinese assets gaining momentum and the yuan nearing a 16-year-low. The Xi Jinping-led government is now considering a cut in stamp duty on stock trades for the first time since 2008 while the People’s Bank of China has already introduced a surprise interest rate cut. The strain on China's financial markets has continued to grow amid a prolonged COVID-induced shutdown followed by a slew of disappointing economic data, renewed concerns about the property sector and an unfolding crisis in the nation’s shadow banking system.

