China sets 5% GDP growth target for 2024 amid push to boost confidence
China’s budget deficit is projected at 3% of GDP for 2024 and the country’s military budget will increase by 7.2% and be set at 1.665 trillion yuan ($231.4 billion) this year.
China will set a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of around 5% for the year, one of its lowest in decades and in line with last year, according to a copy of the government’s annual work report seen by Bloomberg News.
