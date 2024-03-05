Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Economy / China sets 5% GDP growth target for 2024 amid push to boost confidence
BackBack
Breaking News

China sets 5% GDP growth target for 2024 amid push to boost confidence

Livemint

China’s budget deficit is projected at 3% of GDP for 2024 and the country’s military budget will increase by 7.2% and be set at 1.665 trillion yuan ($231.4 billion) this year.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will officially unveil the annual GDP target while delivering his first work report to the national parliament, which kicks off Tuesday. (Photo: Bloomberg News)Premium
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will officially unveil the annual GDP target while delivering his first work report to the national parliament, which kicks off Tuesday. (Photo: Bloomberg News)

China will set a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of around 5% for the year, one of its lowest in decades and in line with last year, according to a copy of the government’s annual work report seen by Bloomberg News.

Premier Li Qiang will officially unveil the annual GDP target while delivering his first work report to the national parliament, which kicks off Tuesday. 

The government is also targeting unemployment of around 5.5% in 2024 and aims to add 12 million urban jobs, according to the report.

Moreover, China’s budget deficit is projected at 3% of GDP for 2024 and the country’s military budget will increase by 7.2% and be set at 1.665 trillion yuan ($231.4 billion) this year, according to Lianhe Zaobao citing the government documents seen by reporters.

The National People’s Congress meeting comes as top leaders try to restore faith in an economy grappling with a post-pandemic slowdown. Despite that, China’s No. 2 official has signaled authorities won’t rely on massive stimulus to drive expansion as they try to break the country’s reliance on debt-driven growth, Bloomberg reported.

Li’s report will also provide clues on authorities’ specific plans for fiscal and monetary stimulus, which could impact global commodity prices and inflation.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Mar 2024, 06:34 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App