China should not wait to stimulate its economy

China’s leaders may believe there is already enough other stimulus working its way through the economy to help GDP meet the official growth target for this year of “around" 5%. In July, for example, they expanded a scheme to encourage consumers to trade in old cars and appliances for new ones. Property sales also picked up in recent weeks in China’s big cities, after regulators cut mortgage costs and reduced down-payment ratios for second homes. Nomura, a bank, this week raised its growth forecast for 2024 to 4.8%.