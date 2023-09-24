China should pursue structural reforms to revive economy, says its central bank advisor Liu Shijin2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 08:40 PM IST
On 24 September, Liu Shijin, a member of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) monetary policy committee, proposed a new round of structural reforms which may aid the economy immediately, while also injecting long-term growth momentum.
Rather than counting on macroeconomic policies to revive economic growth, China should pursue structural reforms such as encouraging entrepreneurs, news agency Reuters quoted PBOC adviser Liu Shijin, saying the Asian country has limited room for further monetary policy easing.