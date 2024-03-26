China signals more property support, but substance to be key for turnaround
China’s premier and its central bank chief have sought to calm the country’s embattled property sector in recent days, but investors are waiting on something slightly more elusive: concrete steps.
China’s premier and its central bank chief have sought to calm the country’s embattled property sector in recent days, but investors are waiting on something slightly more elusive: concrete steps.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message