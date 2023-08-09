China Slips Into Deflation in Warning Sign for World Economy
The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 Aug 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Summary
- The lifting of Covid-19 pandemic curbs has been followed by an unusual bout of falling consumer prices instead of a surge
HONG KONG—Tepid consumer demand and rising economic concerns in the world’s second-largest economy have tipped China into deflationary territory for the first time in two years, adding pressure on Beijing to act more aggressively to avoid a deepening economic malaise.
