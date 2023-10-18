China stabilizes, in the shadow of Country Garden and Evergrande
Things are moving again for China’s economy and green shoots are sprouting. But sustaining that could be tough if the troubles of major property developers continue.
China’s economy no longer resembles a newly paved parking lot: Things are moving again and green shoots are creeping up through the cracks. But sustaining that could be tough if major property developers keep cracking apart too.
