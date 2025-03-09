China struggles to shake off disinflationary pressures as trade threats loom

China’s consumer prices nosedived in February, in a sign of stubborn disinflationary pressures, ending a year’s run of tepid price growth and underscoring the challenges policymakers face in stimulating domestic demand as trade tensions intensify.

The consumer-price index declined 0.7% from a year earlier in February, flipping from the 0.5% increase seen in the prior month, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday. A Wall Street Journal poll of economists had tipped a 0.5% drop.

Economists say the price decline was in part due to high-base effects from the same period a year earlier when the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday fell entirely in February versus in late January this year.

Still, economists caution that Sunday’s downbeat reading suggests that even after the recent stimulus pivot, policymakers have much to do to convince cautious Chinese households to open their wallets, a daunting task that they say is essential to keeping the tariff-hit economy humming this year.

In a Wednesday work report addressed to China’s annual legislature session, Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced an ambitious growth goal of around 5% for the world’s second-largest economy this year, pledging to ramp up government borrowing and boost domestic consumption as Beijing gears up for more trade salvos from the U.S.

In a bid to project confidence, China’s finance minister said Thursday that the government has ample policy tools and flexibility to counteract internal and external uncertainties, hinting at extra stimulus measures to come if economic growth deviates later this year.

Already, exports, a key growth driver for the $18 trillion economy, have shown signs of wobbling. China’s outbound shipments expanded only 2.3% on year in the January-February period, well below market expectations “This reflects the payback from earlier exports front-loading and Trump’s faster and broad-based tariff hikes," economists at Barclays said in a note.

With U.S. tariffs coming into effect in February and March, many analysts anticipate the tariff pain will be felt more strongly in the coming months, and Beijing might be forced to deliver another round of easing support.

In a move widely viewed as policymakers’ tacit acknowledgement of persistent disinflationary pressures, Beijing on Wednesday lowered its consumer inflation target to around 2.0% for 2025, the lowest level in more than two decades and a departure from the longstanding 3.0% goal that effectively served as a soft ceiling instead of a hard target in prior years.

The target of around 2.0% appears more a mark-to-market change after two consecutive years of 0.2% on-year CPI readings, economists at Citi told clients this week.

When explaining policymakers’ thinking to reporters this week, Chen Changsheng, a senior official, highlighted that sustained low prices would elevate debt burdens and suppress corporate investment. His comments echoed economists’ worries that China might fall into an economic trap that resembles Japan’s experience in the 1990s, when an asset bust eventually led to years of stagnation.

Despite a more achievable target, economists say Beijing will probably still struggle to hit the mark, given that a yearslong housing slump has yet to bottom out. The initial steps Beijing has unveiled to boost consumption also disappointed some economists who have been calling for stronger policy measures, including ramped-up fiscal spending on social welfare programs such as pensions and healthcare.

Calculations based on official deficit targets suggest an even bleaker outlook for prices that authorities have in mind, signaling policymakers aren’t banking on a substantial price rebound this year.

China’s budgetary deficit targets imply a nominal growth target at 4.9% on year, as well as an expected gross domestic product deflator—the broadest measure of price levels in an economy—of -0.1%, according to Citi’s analysis.

With the economy-wide gauge projected to stay negative for the straight third year in 2025, China is now on course for the longest streak of price declines since the 1960s.

Data released Sunday also showed China’s producer-price index dropped 2.2% from a year earlier in February, compared with January’s 2.3% fall and staying in the negative territory for more than two years. Surveyed economists had expected PPI to decline 2.1% from a year earlier last month.

In remarks economists say suggest Beijing’s recognition that excess capacity in some sectors have exacerbated downward price pressures and fueled global trade tensions, Li’s report Wednesday pledged to deepen supply-side reforms, with a senior state planner revealing later this week that authorities are formulating industry-specific plans to curb backward and inefficient capacity.

However, “this process may require time, so we must expect deflationary pressures to persist throughout the first half of the year", Carlos Casanova, economist at Union Bancaire Privée said in a recent note.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com