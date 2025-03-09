China struggles to shake off disinflationary pressures as trade threats loom
Summary
- Consumer prices nosedived in February, ending a year of tepid price growth
China’s consumer prices nosedived in February, in a sign of stubborn disinflationary pressures, ending a year’s run of tepid price growth and underscoring the challenges policymakers face in stimulating domestic demand as trade tensions intensify.
