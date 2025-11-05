Subscribe

China suspends 24% tariffs on US goods for one year, but retains import duty on a key product — What we know

Updated5 Nov 2025, 03:04 PM IST
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese government, on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, confirmed that the Asian nation is suspending the retaliatory tariffs on all goods imported from the United States, while retaining a 13% tariff on soybean imports into the country, reported the news agency Reuters.

According to the agency report citing the Chinese Cabinet, the government will remove its additional 24% tariff rate for one year on all goods imported from the United States, which it imposed in April 2025.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

 
 
United StatesChina TariffsTrade War
