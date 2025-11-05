China suspends 24% tariffs on US goods for one year, but retains import duty on a key product — What we know

The Chinese government, on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, confirmed that the Asian nation is suspending the retaliatory tariffs on all goods imported from the United States, while retaining a 13% tariff on soybean imports into the country, reported the news agency Reuters.

According to the agency report citing the Chinese Cabinet, the government will remove its additional 24% tariff rate for one year on all goods imported from the United States, which it imposed in April 2025.