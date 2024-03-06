China tells bankers to be more patriotic

Now, China’s bankers face new orders: to develop a “financial culture with Chinese characteristics". This ideological campaign emphasises the need for cautious, long-term investments that serve the real economy, as opposed to risky deals that shuffle virtual money around. Unveiled over several days in the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official mouthpiece, the campaign calls on financiers to “pursue profits through righteousness, not solely for the sake of profit", and to be content with “reasonable returns". Guided by “iron" self-discipline and strict external regulation, finance houses must serve the cause of “high-quality development". That short phrase is code for a large ambition. It describes a drive by Xi Jinping, the supreme leader, to make China into a high-technology, low-carbon industrial superpower. On the way to achieving this goal, Mr Xi has made clear that central planners and state-owned firms will play a leading role, not least to ensure that wealth is more evenly distributed.