China to boost debt quota in bid to stimulate economy
SummaryThe finance minister outlines measures to support the country’s property market and local governments, but offers no specific amount of potential stimulus package.
China’s Finance Ministry said Saturday it would take the boldest measures in years to resolve local governments’ hidden debts, while rolling out more policies to support the nation’s ailing property market.
