China to reveal 2024 GDP growth target at National People’s Congress, likely to avoid bold reforms
China's Premier Li Qiang will deliver the government work report for the first time at the National People’s Congress on Tuesday. The 2024 target will be the single most important policy signal from the NPC. Most economists expect China to set a GDP target of around 5% this year.
China is set to announce its 2024 growth target and outline its strategy for supporting the slowing economy at the nation’s most high-profile annual political gathering this week.
