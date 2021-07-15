China to walk a fine economic line after posting second-quarter growth

At times, Chinese authorities have suggested that they are not too worried about a downshift, instead emphasizing the importance of avoiding less-efficient investments designed to boost growth at any cost. With its recovery on a stable footing and far ahead of the rest of the world’s, some economists say Beijing sees a window of opportunity to tackle longer-term structural problems such as high debt, low productivity, demographic worries and climate change.

