China Tries to Lure Its Unemployed Youth to the Countryside
Brian Spegele , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 06 Nov 2023, 10:55 AM IST
SummaryCommunist Party seeks to deploy hundreds of thousands to rural communities, aiming to keep young people busy while city jobs are scarce
ZHAOQING, China—During the Cultural Revolution, a teenage Xi Jinping was sent down to the countryside, where he spent years in the late 1960s and early ’70s toiling on farms and reading books in a cave.
