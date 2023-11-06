China Tries to Lure Its Unemployed Youth to the Countryside

ZHAOQING, China—During the Cultural Revolution, a teenage Xi Jinping was sent down to the countryside, where he spent years in the late 1960s and early ’70s toiling on farms and reading books in a cave.

Half a century later, China’s leader wants more young people to follow his lead.

With youth unemployment recently hitting record levels—and deepening concern in Beijing about the hollowing out of rural China—Xi is calling on students and college graduates to embrace hardship and consider giving up city life for the countryside.

Officials have rolled out a number of programs to lure young people to rural areas, where they are tasked with promoting the quality of local crops, painting walls and extolling the Communist Party’s leadership to farmers.

The government hopes that deploying hundreds of thousands of young people to Chinese backwaters will give underemployed young people work while rejuvenating villages left behind by China’s economic rise.

In reality, many young people are using the programs to postpone the potentially painful process of searching for jobs today in China’s big cities. The work they are doing often falls short of fixing the underlying problems of rural China, which include a lack of business and investment.

In a village west of the southern city of Guangzhou, a group of college volunteers recently painted an antidrug slogan on a wall. The village, which has been earmarked by the government for revival, was all but deserted, with businesses closed and some of its homes abandoned and overgrown with weeds.

By volunteering to paint the wall—and registering the work via an official app—several of the students said they believed they would have a leg up in later applying to join the Party. The students figured that would bolster their chances of eventually landing government work, a highly desirable path for its job security.

In another village, a different group of young people working with the Party passed time by teaching children to read the expiration dates of food labels. One of the women leading the class said the full-time volunteer program bought her time to figure out a career.

“I didn’t know what else to do," she said. Then officials arrived and she declined to say more.

‘Life here is dull’

While China has rolled out many rural poverty-alleviation programs over the years, the latest push stands out for the way in which young people are being enlisted to advance some of Xi’s signature political goals.

The effort has picked up steam since Xi called on officials to steer more graduates to the countryside during a speech last December.

Xi detailed his concerns that mass migration from rural to urban areas over the past 40 years is putting the country’s food supply at risk and making China vulnerable in its growing rivalry with the West.

“The main reason some villages lag behind in development is that they lack talent," Xi said.

His vision is for more young people to settle in the countryside for the long run—not just for a year or two. With more than one in five young urban Chinese unemployed as of this summer, resettling people into towns and villages can take some of the heat off cities that haven’t produced enough of the white-collar jobs that many graduates want.

But many young Chinese would still rather scrape by in cities with low-wage work, often as shop assistants or delivery drivers. Others simply live off their parents’ money.

“Life here is dull, unlike the colorfulness of the cities," said Chen Lingmin, another graduate who has been working as a Party volunteer in rural Guangdong since 2021.

An art major in college, she is now teaming up with the Party’s Youth League to produce videos to promote the rural town where she has been stationed north of Zhaoqing, home to more than 4 million urban and rural residents in southern China.

The Party is eager to tap the digital sensibilities of young people such as Chen, tasking some with setting up e-commerce channels to hawk local products from shrimp to peanuts. The thinking is that distinctive branding for these products will appeal to China’s urbanites, convincing them to buy more of the rural products and generating income for poorer regions.

Such a strategy is unlikely to work for every village in China, however, with many villages lacking the sorts of local specialties that appeal to Chinese from the big cities.

Chen redesigned the packaging of local rice, in an attempt to boost sales beyond the immediate area where she works, with script printed on the new packaging stressing the rice was naturally grown in rural Zhaoqing. She said the rebranded rice so far is mostly being consumed by the local government itself as well as some villagers.

Chen praised the administrative skills she developed through the volunteer program, as well as the unique experience of living in the countryside. Yet she didn’t plan to stay there long-term, and was planning a return to city life when her service ends later this year.

Echoes of Mao era

The idea of sending young people to the countryside has roots deep in the Party’s history. In the 1960s and 1970s under Mao Zedong’s leadership, more than 16 million people were sent down by the Party to work in rural China.

Among them, 15-year-old Xi was dispatched from a privileged Beijing upbringing to a barren village in northern China. He slept in a sparse cave dwelling, herded sheep and tended fields with farmers, according to official media accounts.

As China’s leader, he has invoked this time as a life-altering experience that taught him the value of sacrifice in service of the nation. Today, besides the practical considerations of making China stronger agriculturally and creating jobs for unemployed youths, Xi’s belief that young people should be grittier also undergirds the rural-work push.

“The ‘self-pursuit of hardship’ is the most important thing I ask of myself," state media has quoted Xi as saying.

The campaign today differs in crucial ways from what Xi endured. For one thing, the state is seeking volunteers to go to the countryside rather than sending them forcibly.

And unlike in the Cultural Revolution, when the Party expected urbanites to learn from farmers, officials now say they need college graduates to help rural areas modernize.

State media has depicted some volunteers such as Li Yueyang as advocates for the Party, traveling to the fields to promote the country’s agricultural policies.

“Three years of grassroots work has let me reap a full harvest," Chinese media quoted Li telling fresh graduates this summer.

Instilling Party ideology in young people is especially important at a time when the Party fears many unemployed youths are becoming disenchanted with China’s direction.

The expectation is that graduates will more closely align their careers with the needs of the state, even if that means settling for lower-paying jobs in rural areas.

The ‘great rejuvenation’

In Guangdong, provincial officials say they aim to lure 200,000 young people to rural areas by the end of 2025. Their plans include encouraging young people who have moved to the cities for jobs to return to work in their rural hometowns.

In one program, fresh graduates agree to stay in rural areas for two or three years. While formally dubbed volunteers, the participants are vetted for political loyalties, and get paid a stipend of around $300 a month as well as help with housing and food. Many work with local officials inside town governments.

Upon completing their terms, participants who choose to then sit for China’s highly competitive civil service exam receive extra points for their scores. Participants are also promised preferential treatment if they apply for jobs at state companies.

This spring, professors and officials gathered students in lecture halls to promote Guangdong’s initiative, which has already sent nearly 10,000 graduates to work in rural areas. Before shipping out in August, the latest batch of recruits raised their right hands and pledged to do their best to serve their communities and “to contribute to the realization of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Central and provincial government officials didn’t respond to requests for comment. During recent visits to the region, many participants declined to speak with a foreign reporter without permission from Party officials.

Some young people in China say they have genuinely been inspired by Xi’s call. Convincing them to stay over the long run is another matter.

Rural living conditions can be more primitive than in big cities. A video by one young graduate volunteer working in rural Guangdong of her living quarters showed a sparse room with cement walls and barred windows. She erected a tent of netting over the bed to keep bugs out.

Limits of giving back

Lai Qiang, 29, whose family hails from a rural region north of Guangdong, said he wanted to give something back to the country after he received a scholarship for his postgraduate degree.

After graduating from college, he landed a job with a trading company in one of Guangdong’s manufacturing hubs. Lai said he was earning the equivalent of $1,500 monthly, a relatively lucrative sum for a recent graduate.

Yet he said he felt the urge to return to school. In 2021, he entered a master’s program in agriculture in Guangdong, a specialization he said he chose only because it was easier to get into than other programs.

As Lai prepared to graduate last year, the local Communist Party Youth League was publicizing the chance to volunteer in rural Guangdong. He took up the offer.

“Because the country and the school have nurtured me, I really wanted to give back," he said in an interview in the government offices of a farming town north of Guangzhou.

Lai declined to answer most questions about his work without the Party’s permission. State media has reported that as a volunteer, tapping his own network as a university graduate, he has played an instrumental role in sourcing higher-quality seeds for local growers to boost their productivity.

For his efforts, he’s gotten special recognition from central Party authorities. But looking ahead, Lai isn’t sure he can stay in rural Guangdong.

His girlfriend, who is from the provincial capital, isn’t interested in moving to the countryside. And he said the money he could earn in the city was still much more than in rural areas.

“After all, since I’m also coming out of the countryside myself," he said, “I have to consider the money question as well."

