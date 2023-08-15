China Turns to Well-Honed Playbook: Cut Rates, Hide Data
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Summary
- Move to stop publishing youth unemployment data raises concern about opacity around China’s downturn
China’s authorities responded to another burst of dire news on the economy with a well-honed playbook: They cut interest rates and withheld some potentially embarrassing economic data.
