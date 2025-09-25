China urges companies to not take price-cutting playbook to US
Summary
Chinese regulators have called on companies in recent months to rein in excessive competition and extreme discounting practices.
China urged its companies with U.S. operations not to bring their domestic price-cutting playbook to the U.S. market, signaling Beijing’s intent to maintain recent trade calm with Washington.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story