China urges nations to fight against US tariffs, calls to resist ‘bully’: ‘If one chooses to remain silent…’

China warned nations against succumbing to US tariff threats, emphasising that appeasement will only encourage the US. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi asked BRICS nations to resist US pressure, asserting that silence and compromise would embolden the US further.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said negotiations with the US will encourage the “bully” at a BRICS said on Monday, seeking the group of emerging-market nations to fight back against US tariffs.

“The US, which has long benefited enormously from free trade, is now going so far as to use tariffs as a bargaining chip to demand exorbitant prices from all countries,” Bloomberg news quoted Wang at the gathering of senior diplomats in Brazil. “If one chooses to remain silent, compromise and cower, it will only make the bully want to push his luck more," he added.