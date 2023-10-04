China will become less populous, more productive—and more pricey
Summary
- And GDP parity with America is still decades away
China’s weak recovery this year, and its dangerous flirtation with deflation, could delay the date on which it becomes the world’s biggest economy. The gap between American and Chinese GDP will be over $8trn in 2023, according to some forecasts. That is a bigger number than last year. According to the latest projections by EIU, our sister organisation, China may have to wait until the 2040s to overtake America.