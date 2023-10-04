China will become less populous, more productive—and more pricey

If China does ever ascend to number one, how will it get there? Its long-term economic trajectory will be governed by changes in three things: population, productivity and prices. Increases in China’s working-age population contributed significantly to growth in the past, but will not do so again. EIU expects China’s labour force to shrink by 12% over the next 20 years. The country can hope to squeeze a little more work out of its older cohorts, thanks to improved health, longevity and later retirement. But if the only thing that changed over the next few decades was China’s raw labour supply, its GDP would already have peaked (see chart).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}