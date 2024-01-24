 China will cut banks' reserve requirement ratio from February 5 | Mint
Wed Jan 24 2024 13:28:31
China will cut banks' reserve requirement ratio from February 5
China will cut banks' reserve requirement ratio from February 5

 Reuters

The central bank will also cut re-lending and re-discount interest rates by 25 bps for the rural sector and small firms from January 25.

File image of China's Central bank headquarters in Beijing (Reuters)Premium
File image of China's Central bank headquarters in Beijing (Reuters)

China's central bank governor Pan Gongsheng on Wednesday, January 24 said the bank would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves by 50 basis points from February 5, the first time this year, as the economy faces multiple challenges ahead.

The central bank will also cut re-lending and re-discount interest rates by 25 basis points for the rural sector and small firms from January 25.

Published: 24 Jan 2024, 01:26 PM IST
