China will cut banks' reserve requirement ratio from February 5

China will cut banks' reserve requirement ratio from February 5

Reuters

File image of China's Central bank headquarters in Beijing

China's central bank governor Pan Gongsheng on Wednesday, January 24 said the bank would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves by 50 basis points from February 5, the first time this year, as the economy faces multiple challenges ahead.

The central bank will also cut re-lending and re-discount interest rates by 25 basis points for the rural sector and small firms from January 25.

