China won’t spoil the Fed’s soft landing2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 06:31 PM IST
The Chinese economy’s reopening will put upward pressure on oil demand and inflation—but probably less than you think
The Chinese economy’s reopening will put upward pressure on oil demand and inflation—but probably less than you think
The ghosts of past China booms are haunting US investors this Christmas. Specifically, the prospect that China’s reopening could lift oil prices—and thus complicate the Federal Reserve’s campaign to bring down inflation—has some investors tossing and turning in their sleep.