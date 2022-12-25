China won’t spoil the Fed’s soft landing

The main point to note here is that unlike those of the U.S. and most advanced economies, China’s petroleum demand is still deeply tied to its industrial sector—the housing-driven, energy-intensive heavy industrial complex in particular. The U.S. transport sector accounts for close to 70% of American petroleum demand. But in China, industry and construction together accounted for nearly half of oil demand in 2020: gallons and gallons of paint and petrochemicals and fuel for excavators and other construction vehicles, for example. Transport was just 31%. In 2019, before the pandemic, transport was still just 34%.