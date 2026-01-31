China-plus-one remains relevant; India’s competitiveness will go up as reforms build up: CEA
Summary
India will have to work harder to take advantage of the opportunity and removal of the tariffs will make things easier for businesses looking at a supply chain revamp, said chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran.
NEW DELHI : Despite Indian exports attracting higher tariffs in the US market than Chinese shipments, the China-plus-one strategy remains relevant for multinational firms, chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said in an interview.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story